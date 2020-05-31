Or Copy this URL to Share

Age 85 of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on May 25, 2020. Teacher, author, watercolor painter, social worker and ghostwriter for three governors. Survived by sister Deborah Dyer, son Brian O'Fahey, his wife Keidy, granddaughter Mari and nieces Sophia Dyer and Felicia Belle. Preceded in death by husband Robert Keim. Memorials to White Bear Unitarian Universalist Church or The Pillars Hospice Home in Oakdale. Service will be at a later date.









