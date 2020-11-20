Age 81, of Saint Louis Park Passed away on November 18, 2020. She was a mother to many more than just her children. Her heart took up a huge amount of space in her petite frame and anyone who met her felt embraced by her warmth and acceptance. Her interest in learning about and caring for others was greater than her need to get somewhere on time. She loved to be surrounded by art and to be in the company of artists. She cared deeply about humanity and the world around her. She always took time to smell the flowers and encouraged the creativity in those she knew. She always saw the beauty around her and within others, and most importantly, accepted and adored her children and grandchildren exactly as they are. Preceded in death by parents, Louis and Doris Malinoff; husband, Cal Hall; sister, Barbara Tucker; and brother-in-law, Jolyon Tucker. Survived by children, Jane (David) Kirshbaum, Cindy (Marc Weisskopf) Kaplan and Peter (Jessica) Kaplan; grandchildren, Abby, Zoe, Noah, Mira, Daryn, Micah and Asher. Zoom funeral service 12:00 pm on FRIDAY, November 20th. Memorials preferred to any local food pantry or the American Craft Council www.craftcouncil.org
. Zoom SHIVA 7:00 pm on Saturday. Email zoom2@hodroffepstein.com for link. Hodroff- Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com