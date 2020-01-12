|
|
Age 70 Of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on December 31st, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She is survived by two sons: Mike (Sandy) Knudson of West St. Paul, MN & Chris (Chery) Knudson of Plymouth, MN; four grandchildren: Julia, John, Grant & Rey; and sister, Debbie Bienhoff of Isanti, MN. A celebration of Sheila's life will be held Thursday, January 16th 2020, 11:00am at Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church, 341 Hamline Avenue S. St. Paul, MN 55105. Memorials Preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice, 2076 St. Anthony Avenue, St. Paul MN 55104 or Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020