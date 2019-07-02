Home

Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Rita
8694 – 80th Street S.
Cottage Grove, MN
View Map
Age 66, of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully at her home on June 30, 2019 under the care of hospice and her beloved family. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Bill; sons Nate (Kate), Adam (Stacy) and Matt (Stephanie); grandchildren Samantha, Jackson, Leo, Alex, Paige, Fritz, Henry, Teddy and one baby girl on the way; siblings Cosette (Jerry) Brunner, Kennan Kaeder, Joe Kaeder, Jackie (Paul) Valerius and Jill (Stu) Glaser as well as several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Edward and Violette Kaeder and sister Mari Kaeder. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 am, Wed, July 3, 2019 at the Church of St. Rita, 8694 – 80th Street S., Cottage Grove. Visitation will be 4-8 pm on Tues, July 2, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 – 80th Street S., Cottage Grove as well as one hour prior to the service at church.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 2, 2019
