Shelley passed away Saturday morning peacefully after a short illness. She worked for HealthPartners over 30 years. She had been active with her church and the Multiple Sclerosis Society. She enjoyed reading, spending time at the cabin and being with friends and family. She is preceded in death by her parents Bettie and Joe, father-in-law Wayne, grandparents and uncles. She is survived by her husband Bill; children Justin, Brandon (Jade) and Chandra; grandchildren Brooklynn, Faelynn, Castiel, Nathaniel and Ricky; siblings Greg (Carol), Grant (Jan), George (Joanne), Shannon (Tom) and Shawn as well as aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be cremated at Cremation Society of MN, details of arrangements to follow.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 29, 2019