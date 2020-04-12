|
Of Vadnais Heights Loving Mother, Daughter, and Sister Passed away unexpectedly on April 4, 2020 at age 48. Preceded in death by grandparents Marvel and Francis (Scotty) Scott, Darrol Klein, and Donna Lockhart; and uncles Joe and Dwayne Adams and Danny Hoyt. Survived by her children Ryan (13) and Isla (9) Hughes; mother Doreen Jackson; father Dave Adams and Debbie Wilson; sister Kimberlee Adams (Val); brother Tony Farley (Ian); aunts Gretchen Selander (Don), Denice Swentik, and Dawn Klein; uncles Ray Hoyt (Cheryl), Bob Scott (Laurie), Arthur and Rodney Scott; and many cousins. Shelly was an amazing mother and will be missed dearly! She was dedicated both as a nurse and her current profession as Parent Liaison at NE Middle, in Minneapolis Public Schools. Shelly spent her lifetime caring for other people in all aspects of her life. Shelly will always be remembered for her courage, determination, and her unique ability to bring happiness to others. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. WULFF 651-224-4868 www.wulffgodboutfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020