Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wulff Godbout Funeral Home
560 West 7 Street
St Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-4868
Resources
More Obituaries for Shelly HUGHES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shelly Joy (Adams) HUGHES

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shelly Joy (Adams) HUGHES Obituary
Of Vadnais Heights Loving Mother, Daughter, and Sister Passed away unexpectedly on April 4, 2020 at age 48. Preceded in death by grandparents Marvel and Francis (Scotty) Scott, Darrol Klein, and Donna Lockhart; and uncles Joe and Dwayne Adams and Danny Hoyt. Survived by her children Ryan (13) and Isla (9) Hughes; mother Doreen Jackson; father Dave Adams and Debbie Wilson; sister Kimberlee Adams (Val); brother Tony Farley (Ian); aunts Gretchen Selander (Don), Denice Swentik, and Dawn Klein; uncles Ray Hoyt (Cheryl), Bob Scott (Laurie), Arthur and Rodney Scott; and many cousins. Shelly was an amazing mother and will be missed dearly! She was dedicated both as a nurse and her current profession as Parent Liaison at NE Middle, in Minneapolis Public Schools. Shelly spent her lifetime caring for other people in all aspects of her life. Shelly will always be remembered for her courage, determination, and her unique ability to bring happiness to others. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. WULFF 651-224-4868 www.wulffgodboutfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shelly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -