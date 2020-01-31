|
|
Age 87, of Eagan Died Thursday, 1-30-20. Preceded in death by parents, Henry and Sadie Ringer; sisters, Betty Goldstein and Helen Libman. Survived by Jan, his beloved wife of 64 years; sons, Jeffrey (Wendy) and Brad; grandchildren, Zachary (Sarika) and Eliana; brother-in-law Alan Soposnick. Sherm was a proud Army veteran and worked for ADC Telecommunications for 50 years. He volunteered with the Jewish War Vets at the VA and at Sholom Home East. He was known for his warm smile and was quick to offer a ride or a helping hand to anyone in need. A special thanks to Annie and Nimco from Symphony Senior Home Care and Denise and Brandy from Interim Hospice for their care and kindness and all the guys from the Tuesday and Thursday lunch groups for their friendship. Funeral service 3pm on Sunday, February 2nd at CHESED SHEL EMES CEMETERY, 1600 Christie Place, St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to . SHIVA, 7pm, Sunday at Sholom Home East, 740 Kay Ave., St. Paul. Hodroff-Epstein 651-698-8311 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 31, 2020