Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
Sherman E. "Pete" MATHISON Obituary
Age 81 of Roseville Loving Husband, Dad & Grandpa On November 4, 2019 Pete completed his journey through life peacefully. Preceded in death by his loving wife, Karen; they are now together again. Survived by children, Michelle Englund, Mark (Andrea), Dawn (Ron) Windingstad and Danielle Hofeld; grandchildren, Michael, Alexa, Amber, Alyssa, Ashley, Morgan, Nikki, Grant and Gabrielle; great grandson, Frankie; many nieces, nephews, other cherished relatives and friends. Also preceded in death by, parents, Oscar and Edith; brother, Norman and his wife Sharron. Visitation 3–7PM Sunday, Nov. 10th at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL Funeral Home, 515 Hwy 96 West at Mackubin, Shoreview. Funeral service 11AM Monday, Nov 11th at the Funeral Home (visitation 10AM). Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Pete retired from MNDOT after 40 plus years. He was a US Army Veteran, member of the Rosetown American Legion Post #542 and a longtime member of the Rumblers Car Club. Thank you to the staff at Gable Pines and St. Croix Hospice for their care and compassion. His smile will be missed by all.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 6, 2019
