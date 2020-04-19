Sherman Jerome KAMINSKY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sherman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of St. Paul Beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away on April 17, 2020, at age 90 of natural causes. Born July 30, 1929, Sherm grew up and lived in St. Paul and most recently at Knollwood Place. He was preceded in death by parents, Hyman and Anna; and siblings; and the love of his life wife, Beverly. Survived by children, Randy (Raleigh), Robin and Howard (Marlee); grandchildren, Andrew (Katy), Scott (Melissa), Rachel (Pat), Justin, Michelle (Eric) and Sam; great-grandchildren, Cohen, Asher and Avery; special nephew, Ronald Smoliak; and niece, Barbara Young; and other relatives and lifelong friends. A track star at Marshall High School, he held the 100 & 220 yd dash 1947 city records. He was a partner in B&C and Valley Furniture stores, sales rep for Sealy, and a salesman at HOM furniture. He loved sports and was known by his license plate "Mr. Golf" Above all was his love for his family. Private family service. A celebration of Sherm's life will be held at a later date. Memorials to Sholom Foundation, St. Louis Park, or Temple of Aaron Synagogue, St. Paul. Hodroff-Epstein 651-698-3811 www.hodroffepstein.com

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved