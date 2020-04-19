Of St. Paul Beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away on April 17, 2020, at age 90 of natural causes. Born July 30, 1929, Sherm grew up and lived in St. Paul and most recently at Knollwood Place. He was preceded in death by parents, Hyman and Anna; and siblings; and the love of his life wife, Beverly. Survived by children, Randy (Raleigh), Robin and Howard (Marlee); grandchildren, Andrew (Katy), Scott (Melissa), Rachel (Pat), Justin, Michelle (Eric) and Sam; great-grandchildren, Cohen, Asher and Avery; special nephew, Ronald Smoliak; and niece, Barbara Young; and other relatives and lifelong friends. A track star at Marshall High School, he held the 100 & 220 yd dash 1947 city records. He was a partner in B&C and Valley Furniture stores, sales rep for Sealy, and a salesman at HOM furniture. He loved sports and was known by his license plate "Mr. Golf" Above all was his love for his family. Private family service. A celebration of Sherm's life will be held at a later date. Memorials to Sholom Foundation, St. Louis Park, or Temple of Aaron Synagogue, St. Paul. Hodroff-Epstein 651-698-3811 www.hodroffepstein.com
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.