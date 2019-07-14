|
Age 85 of Shoreview Born March 8, 1934 in Kiester, MN. Passed away July 12, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Eldo and Marion Kapplinger and brother, Lawrence Kapplinger. Survived by sister, Dana (Richard) Jacobson; brothers, George (Gay) and Neal (Charolyn) Kapplinger; sister-in-law, Marilyn Kapplinger; many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service 11AM Friday, July 19th (visitation 10-11AM) at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM PURCELL FUNERAL HOME, 515 Hwy 96 W., at Mackubin, Shoreview. Reception following service. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Sherry graduated from Bricelyn High School, received her BA degree from Augustana College and her Master's Degree from Mankato State University. She was a long-time public school teacher who taught in Waseca, Magnolia and the Bloomington Public Schools. Memorials preferred to the library at Transfiguration Lutheran Church, Bloomington, MN or donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019