Age 64, of Cottage Grove Passed Away January 15, 2020 Sherry was preceded in death by her father, Richard Sackett. Her legacy of love continues now in the hearts of her family - her mother, Belva Sackett, husband, Jim Bjostad, two children, Matt (Kate) Bjostad and Annie (Dustin) Zastera, three beloved grandsons, Peter and Thomas Zastera and Henry Bjostad, brother, Mark (Nancy) Sackett, sister, Sue (Joe) Becker, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Starkson Family Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion Street in Hastings, MN. A visitation will be held Monday, January 20 from 4:00-7:00 pm with an Eastern Star service taking place at 6:30 pm and visitation one hour prior to the service on Tuesday all at the funeral home. Interment will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery near Stewartville, MN at a later date. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers. (651) 437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020