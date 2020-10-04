Age 81, died on September 26, 2020, at his home in Stillwater, MN. He was born June 17, 1939, in New Richmond, Wisconsin, to Floyd and Ada Johnston (nee Tepfer). He graduated from New Richmond High School in 1957, in the Army from 1959-1961, and was employed by Doboy Packaging from 1959 – 1987 as first a drafter, then engineer. After leaving Doboy, he tried his hand at a few other jobs until he landed at Laser Machining, now Preco, Inc., in Somerset, WI, where he was employed as the Manager of Regulations and Compliance from 1993 – 2017 with a brief break where he worked at Magnepan until his retirement. When he retired from Preco, Sherwood's colleagues were often surprised at his age and could never quite believe he was a day over 65. Sherwood is survived by his life partner of 31 years, Laurita "Laurie" Maher of Stillwater, MN, his children from a previous marriage - sons Brian (Cheryl) Johnston, Scott (Bonnie) Johnston all of New Richmond; and daughter, Beckie (Tony) Lueck of Somerset; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren - Alex (Jordan) Johnston and Ona, Casey (Shawn) McVicker, Seth (Kaitlyn) Johnston, Cole (Maggie) Johnston and Preston, Cassie (Andrew) Anderson, Ben Johnston (Jill), Tyler Lueck; and one sister, Darlene (Leroy) Lindemann. Also step-children Sean Maher and Erin (Iram) Gomez and step-grandchildren Vida MaherGreene, Saoirse MaherGreene, Azriel Gomez, Ciaran Gomez and Maia Gomez. And also many relatives and special friends. Sherwood loved being out in nature – especially at his woods (Sherwood's Forest) in the Deer Park area, visiting Door County and Crex Meadows and recounting each detail of what he saw when he and Laurie visited those places, talking about and driving his tractor, making Oyster Stew for the Johnston Family Christmas, going to grandchildren's events and just spending time with those he loved. Due to his strong attention to detail and his keen recall, he was often relied upon to provide details on family history, and he certainly never forgot a birthday or anniversary. He was a warm, loving and compassionate partner, father, grandfather and friend to many. Often he would be recognized and greeted in stores by people he worked with 30 years ago. He stood out in a crowd, not only for his handsome demeanor, but also for his warm smile and genuine friendliness. Private family service Monday, October 5, 2020, 11:00AM The service will be livestreamed at https://www.bradshaw funeral.com/obituary/Sherwood-Johnston
. Memorials are preferred to Friends of Crex Meadows, Grantsburg, WI. 651-439-5511