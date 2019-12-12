Home

Miller Funeral Home
6210 Highway 65 Ne
Fridley, MN 55432
(763) 571-1300
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home
6210 Highway 65 Ne
Fridley, MN 55432
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home
6210 Highway 65 Ne
Fridley, MN 55432
View Map
Sheryl Ann (Sorter) MILLER Obituary
Age 52 Sheryl was taken from family and friends on December 6th, 2019. She was tragically hit in an accident while walking to work Dec. 6th at 6am. She is preceded in death by grandparents, parents Ernest and Delores Sorter. Sheryl is survived by her loving husband Edward Miller, three children and four grandkids. Ed and Sheryl met when they were in junior high school, dated for several years. They then married on April 15th, 1989. Together they raised their children Jeremy, Joshua, and Katelyn. Then went on to enjoy their grandchildren Shaye, Breanna, Stefan, and Logan. She was always happy to see them and she was their rock. Sheryl will always be remembered for her smile, hugs, encouragement, and kindness for the whole community. Her brightness will always be in our hearts, and her memories will live on. Sheryl will be strongly missed. Memorial service at Miller Funeral Home, 6210 HWY 65 NE - Fridley, on Saturday, Dec 14 at 11:00am with visitation 1 hour prior.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 12, 2019
