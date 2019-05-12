|
|
Age 91 of Shoreview, formerly of North Oaks Passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Shirlee was born in Crosby, MN to Ed and Eva Ruttger. She graduated from Brainerd High School in 1946 and from Hamline University in 1950. Her lifetime dedication to volunteer-ing began in high school with the Civil Air Patrol and later with Ramsey Hospital and local schools. Shirlee had a life-long love of Minnesota History and the Bay Lake Area. Following her graduation from college, Shirlee was Hamline's first female Admissions Representative. Hamline was also where she met her husband Sam, where he also worked. What Shirlee truly loved was spending time with family and being a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Preceded in death by her infant daughter, Julie; parents; her husband of 56 years, Sam; and brothers, Ray and David. Survived by daughters, Becky Bates and Melanie (Rick) Hjelm; grand-children, Lindsey and Samuel Hjelm, and Emily Bates; many loving relatives and friends. Memorial Service 5:00 PM, Friday May 17 at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL Funeral Home, 515 Hwy 96 W., Shoreview. (visitation 3:00-5:00 PM). The family wishes to thank Chris Allen's Northern Stars Team and H.P. Hospice Team 6. Memorials preferred to , Union Gospel Mission or The Salvation Army.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019