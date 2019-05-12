Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirlee BATES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirlee Ruttger BATES

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirlee Ruttger BATES Obituary
Age 91 of Shoreview, formerly of North Oaks Passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Shirlee was born in Crosby, MN to Ed and Eva Ruttger. She graduated from Brainerd High School in 1946 and from Hamline University in 1950. Her lifetime dedication to volunteer-ing began in high school with the Civil Air Patrol and later with Ramsey Hospital and local schools. Shirlee had a life-long love of Minnesota History and the Bay Lake Area. Following her graduation from college, Shirlee was Hamline's first female Admissions Representative. Hamline was also where she met her husband Sam, where he also worked. What Shirlee truly loved was spending time with family and being a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Preceded in death by her infant daughter, Julie; parents; her husband of 56 years, Sam; and brothers, Ray and David. Survived by daughters, Becky Bates and Melanie (Rick) Hjelm; grand-children, Lindsey and Samuel Hjelm, and Emily Bates; many loving relatives and friends. Memorial Service 5:00 PM, Friday May 17 at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL Funeral Home, 515 Hwy 96 W., Shoreview. (visitation 3:00-5:00 PM). The family wishes to thank Chris Allen's Northern Stars Team and H.P. Hospice Team 6. Memorials preferred to , Union Gospel Mission or The Salvation Army.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
Download Now