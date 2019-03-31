|
|
Age 90 of Maplewood Passed away March 28, 2019. Survived by daughters, Chrisida Almberg, Cheryl (Gary) Fultz, Sandra (Mark) Lindahl and Marcia (Doug) Lydeen-Reichert; 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband, Gordon; 7 brothers and sisters. Memorial Service 11AM Saturday, April 13th (visitation 10-11AM) at FIRST EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH, 2696 Hazelwood St., Maplewood. Interment was held at Fairview Cemetery, Lindstrom, MN. Memorials preferred to First Ev. Free Church or donor's choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019