Age 87, of Little Canada Died on September 14, 2020 Preceded in death by husband Peter and brother Leonard Giampaolo. Survived by children Stephan (Merilyn), Kenneth (Linda), and Gregory (Judy); 6 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren; brother Michael Giampaolo; also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am Tuesday, September 22nd at the Church if St. John the Evangelist, 380 E Little Canada Rd., Little Canada. Visitation at church one hour prior to Mass. Burial St. John's Cemetery. You can watch the funeral Mass live on Zoom starting at 10:45 AM. For further Zoom info. Visit ChapelFuneral Providers.com
.