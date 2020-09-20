1/1
Shirley A. COSTA
Age 87, of Little Canada Died on September 14, 2020 Preceded in death by husband Peter and brother Leonard Giampaolo. Survived by children Stephan (Merilyn), Kenneth (Linda), and Gregory (Judy); 6 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren; brother Michael Giampaolo; also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am Tuesday, September 22nd at the Church if St. John the Evangelist, 380 E Little Canada Rd., Little Canada. Visitation at church one hour prior to Mass. Burial St. John's Cemetery. You can watch the funeral Mass live on Zoom starting at 10:45 AM. For further Zoom info. Visit ChapelFuneral Providers.com.




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 20, 2020.
