Age 91, of Hastings Died peacefully January 13, 2020 Preceded in death by parents; grandson, Eric; husband, Glenn; & brothers, John (Stella) Hendel & Richard Hendel. Survived by her sons, Thomas (Barb) Erickson & John (Ann) Erickson; grandchildren, Thomas Jr. (Cassandra), Christopher, Bob (Becki), Julia (Ben) Shakespear, & Caroline; three great grandchildren, Thomas III, Henry, & Jonathan; special friend, Robert Aurandt; & by many other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held 11 a.m. Wed. (1/22), at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 400 W. Ninth St., Hastings. Immediately following the service, a reception will be held at church. Private family interment will be held at Oakwood Cemetery, Red Wing. Family & friends are cordially invited to a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Tues. (1/21), at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings, & also for 1 hr prior to the service at church on Wed. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Our Saviour's Lutheran Church or the in memory of Shirley. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020