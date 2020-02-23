|
|
Age 71, of Plymouth Passed away peacefully, Feb 18, 2020, surrounded by her family. Survived by daughter, Stephanie Harlan (Riley); son, Eric Rotter (Mary); grand children, Anna Harlan, Sarah Harlan, Joseph Harlan, Cole Rotter and Etta Rotter; sisters, Louise Kaus and Diane Dehen (Jack); sister-in-law, Nancy Haynes; Stephanie and Eric's father, David; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Evelyn Haynes; brothers, Allan and Leeland "Butch" Haynes; twin sister, Sandra Tesar. We will celebrate her life at the Hutton House, 10715 South Shore Drive, Medicine Lake on Saturday, Feb 29 with a service beginning at 12:30 followed by an open house with lunch until 4:00. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Heartland Hospice, , Habitat for Humanity or Donors choice. Gearty-Delmore 763-537-4511
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020