Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dyer County Memorial Gardens - Dyersburg
2455 St. John Ave mail to: 420 Hwy 51 ByPass W
Dyersburg, TN 38024
731-285-3021
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley A. SMITH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley A. SMITH Obituary
83, of White Bear Lake, died peacefully on March 19, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Lloyd Smith; parents, Frank and Roslie DuFrane; sister, Marie Williams; brother, Frank DuFrane. Survived by brothers, Donald and Robert (Sherry) DuFrane; son, James (David); grandchildren, Heidi (Jason) Barsness, Lynn (P.T.); great grandchildren, Brenden, Ashley, Kylee Barsness, Morgan, Mason Medved; many nieces and nephews. Memorial service at 12pm on Friday, March 29, 2019 at St. Mary's of the Lake, 4741 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake, MN 55110. Visitation one hour prior.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now