|
|
83, of White Bear Lake, died peacefully on March 19, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Lloyd Smith; parents, Frank and Roslie DuFrane; sister, Marie Williams; brother, Frank DuFrane. Survived by brothers, Donald and Robert (Sherry) DuFrane; son, James (David); grandchildren, Heidi (Jason) Barsness, Lynn (P.T.); great grandchildren, Brenden, Ashley, Kylee Barsness, Morgan, Mason Medved; many nieces and nephews. Memorial service at 12pm on Friday, March 29, 2019 at St. Mary's of the Lake, 4741 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake, MN 55110. Visitation one hour prior.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019