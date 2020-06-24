Shirley A. (Huber) WIDMAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 90 Passed away peacefully June 19. Born in Shakopee and spent career in Nursing in St. Paul & Eagan. Preceded in death by husband of 57 years, Robert F. Survived by children, Robert (Shelley), Carol (Steve) Lamb, John (Cyndi), Jim (Joanne), Jeanne (Marshall) Sachs; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; nieces & nephew in the Byer Family. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00am Friday June 26 at Church of St. Peter, 1405 Sibley Memorial Highway in Mendota. (Church requires masks). Private Family Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred. www.GILLBROTHERS.com MINNEAPOLIS, MN 612.861.6088





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved