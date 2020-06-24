Age 90 Passed away peacefully June 19. Born in Shakopee and spent career in Nursing in St. Paul & Eagan. Preceded in death by husband of 57 years, Robert F. Survived by children, Robert (Shelley), Carol (Steve) Lamb, John (Cyndi), Jim (Joanne), Jeanne (Marshall) Sachs; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; nieces & nephew in the Byer Family. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00am Friday June 26 at Church of St. Peter, 1405 Sibley Memorial Highway in Mendota. (Church requires masks). Private Family Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred. www.GILLBROTHERS.com MINNEAPOLIS, MN 612.861.6088
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 24, 2020.