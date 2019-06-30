Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
Shirley A. WOODS MALONEY

Shirley A. WOODS MALONEY Obituary
Beloved Mother Age 80 Passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Raymond; parents Joe and Millie Woods; sister Diane Raak. Survived by 3 children; grandchildren; great grandchildren; and many other loving family and friends. Funeral Service Tuesday, (7/2) 11:00 AM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Union Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 30, 2019
