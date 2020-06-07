Passed away on May 6th, 2020 at the age of 79 years. She was born October 9th, 1940 in St. Paul, Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her mother Adeline Patrin, her father Eugene Patrin, her siblings Betty, Mary Lou, Francis and James. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Robert J. Carpenter, children Antonio (Celine) J. Carpenter, Robert J. Carpenter, Martin A. Carpenter, Leslie (Nathan) Carpenter-Holt, grandchildren Jonathan (Lindsey) Carpenter, Nicholas (Stephany) Carpenter, Abby Carpenter and one great grandchild Jack Carpenter. Shirley wore many hats and worked many jobs through the years. Most notably, she was a 25-year employee of the Prom Center on University Ave in St. Paul where she worked primarily as an event server, coat checker and scheduler. While at the Prom Center she had the opportunity to meet and talk to many famous people, perhaps the most famous being Jesse Owens. Along with the Prom Center, she also worked as a Business Agent for Local 17, the Restaurant-Hotel Workers Union and as a club house Manager for Mendota Par 3 golf course. She was a great cook. She often said: "A good cook can make something out of nothing". Her lasagna is legendary as is her potato salad. She also loved gardening and attracting all sorts of birds to her birdfeeders. She had many beautiful flower gardens as well as the occasional vegetable garden through the years. She was quite adept at attracting the shy and elusive hummingbirds to her feeders. She loved her family especially her grand children and great grandchild. She was loved by her family. She will be forever missed, forever in our hearts and memories. Memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice Residence. Services will be held privately.