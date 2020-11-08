Age 87 Went to be with her Lord October 27, 2020 after a long battle with health issues. Shirley was born to Myrtle and Morris Carlson. She is survived by her husband of 69 years Lester Dupre; children, Lois Dupre (Richard Trusty), Glen Dupre, Clarice Helmbrecht, Rosemary (Greg) Berger; grandchildren, Billy Helmbrecht, Alisha (Casey) Gert, Daryl Berger; and step-granddaughter Bridget Helmbrecht; great-grandchildren, Hunter Gertz, Jesse (Darean) Stoehr, Cassie Helmbrecht, Chrissy (Marcus) Lietzau, Justine Helmbrecht; and great-great-grandchildren, Stella and Hayden Stoehr. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Willard, Junior, Everett; and grandson Matthew Helmbrecht. At this time due to Covid no services are planned.









