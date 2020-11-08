1/
Shirley Ann DUPRE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 87 Went to be with her Lord October 27, 2020 after a long battle with health issues. Shirley was born to Myrtle and Morris Carlson. She is survived by her husband of 69 years Lester Dupre; children, Lois Dupre (Richard Trusty), Glen Dupre, Clarice Helmbrecht, Rosemary (Greg) Berger; grandchildren, Billy Helmbrecht, Alisha (Casey) Gert, Daryl Berger; and step-granddaughter Bridget Helmbrecht; great-grandchildren, Hunter Gertz, Jesse (Darean) Stoehr, Cassie Helmbrecht, Chrissy (Marcus) Lietzau, Justine Helmbrecht; and great-great-grandchildren, Stella and Hayden Stoehr. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Willard, Junior, Everett; and grandson Matthew Helmbrecht. At this time due to Covid no services are planned.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved