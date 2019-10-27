Home

Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
230 Fern St. North
Cambridge, MN
Shirley Ann FENZ


1924 - 2019
Shirley Ann FENZ Obituary
January 9, 1924 — October 23, 2019 Shirley passed peacefully at her daughter's home on October 23, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry; parents; sons, Harry "Skip" and William. She is survived by daughters, Laurie (Donald) Kalland and Denise (Jim) Jones; grand children, Nathan Jones, Vicki Jones, April Cantwell, Christopher Fenz, Aaron Fenz; 7 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass at 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 29th at Christ the King Catholic Church, 230 Fern St. North, Cambridge, MN 55008. A private Interment will follow later in Colorado at Fort Logan.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019
