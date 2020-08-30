1/1
Shirley Ann (formerly Lynch) (Grundhauser) PETERSON
1951 - 2020
Age 69, of Eagan Passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 22, 1951 in St. Paul to Anthony Bernard and Charlotte Constance (nee Magdan) Grundhauser. Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 15 years, William Harold Peterson; children, David (Stacia) Lynch, Nickie (Scott) Lynch, and Jennie (Bil) Howard-Smith; grandchildren, Sydney, Mina, and Elin; siblings, Anthony "Tony" Grundhauser, Susan (Glenn) Medenwaldt, Steven (Gale) Grundhauser, Patricia Grundhauser, and Barbara (Dewane) Dick; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and other family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her first husband, Ronald Lynch. Shirley was a strong, loving, and devoted wife and mother, who will be forever loved and cherished. Private Funeral Services will be held at a future date. Memorials to the Donor's choice are preferred. Klecatsky and Sons Funeral Home – Eagan Chapel (651) 454-9488





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Klecatsky & Sons Eagan Chapel
1580 Century Point
Eagan, MN 55121-1892
651-454-9488
