Age 69, of Eagan Passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 22, 1951 in St. Paul to Anthony Bernard and Charlotte Constance (nee Magdan) Grundhauser. Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 15 years, William Harold Peterson; children, David (Stacia) Lynch, Nickie (Scott) Lynch, and Jennie (Bil) Howard-Smith; grandchildren, Sydney, Mina, and Elin; siblings, Anthony "Tony" Grundhauser, Susan (Glenn) Medenwaldt, Steven (Gale) Grundhauser, Patricia Grundhauser, and Barbara (Dewane) Dick; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and other family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her first husband, Ronald Lynch. Shirley was a strong, loving, and devoted wife and mother, who will be forever loved and cherished. Private Funeral Services will be held at a future date. Memorials to the Donor's choice are preferred. Klecatsky and Sons Funeral Home – Eagan Chapel (651) 454-9488