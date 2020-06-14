Shirley Ann HEILMAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 89 Of St. Paul, MN Shirley left us to go home to heaven on June 10. She was a good friend, an avid gardener, a beautiful singer and loved and lived her faith. Preceded in death by parents Ella and Lawrence, brother Lawrence and husbands John Horrigan and Jack Heilman. Beloved sister to Doris and mother to John & Diana Heilman, Rita Horrigan (Chris) and Lisa Theis (Derek). Loving grandmother to Brian, Jennie (Jason), Heather (Tony), Brianna (Ben) and Bridget (Joe) and great-grandmother to Bailey, Naythan, Ashley, Tyler, Jordan, Sophia, Salina, Austin and Giana. She will be remembered by many other family members and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, June 17 at 11:00 AM at ST. PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1095 Desoto St., (masks required and a limit of 100 people). Many thanks to the nurses, aides, volunteers at the Shores of Lake Phalen, and Healtheast Hospice for their tremendous care of Shirley. Memorials requested to the Alzheimer's Association of MN or Healtheast Hospice. Int. Calvary Cemetery. 651-489-1349





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
ST. PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services - North End
1078 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55117
(651) 489-1349
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved