Age 89 Of St. Paul, MN Shirley left us to go home to heaven on June 10. She was a good friend, an avid gardener, a beautiful singer and loved and lived her faith. Preceded in death by parents Ella and Lawrence, brother Lawrence and husbands John Horrigan and Jack Heilman. Beloved sister to Doris and mother to John & Diana Heilman, Rita Horrigan (Chris) and Lisa Theis (Derek). Loving grandmother to Brian, Jennie (Jason), Heather (Tony), Brianna (Ben) and Bridget (Joe) and great-grandmother to Bailey, Naythan, Ashley, Tyler, Jordan, Sophia, Salina, Austin and Giana. She will be remembered by many other family members and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, June 17 at 11:00 AM at ST. PATRICK'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1095 Desoto St., (masks required and a limit of 100 people). Many thanks to the nurses, aides, volunteers at the Shores of Lake Phalen, and Healtheast Hospice for their tremendous care of Shirley. Memorials requested to the Alzheimer's Association of MN or Healtheast Hospice. Int. Calvary Cemetery. 651-489-1349
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.