Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother 7/3/1931-8/27/2020 Shirley Ann Popowitz, 89, born on July 3, 1931, left this life on August 27, 2020 to be reunited with the love of her life. Married 62 years, she had not seen Lawrence since July 23, 2016 and not 'known' him since some time in 2015. For the last ten years, Shirley was afflicted with Alzheimer's, slowly losing her memories. Shirley was a sweet and kind-hearted woman, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She had a full life, full of love, of family, home, husband. Shirley was surrounded by her loving family the last day of her life. Her family is her legacy, we find comfort in knowing she is back together with Dad and all her cherished memories of us. Her surviving family members are her children: Sandy (Larry Tobias), Steven (Coral), Mark (Gloria) and Dan, twelve grand-children, twenty great-grand-children, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Lawrence, her mother and father, brothers-in-law and many friends. Services will be held on Thursday, September 3rd at Johnson-Peterson Funeral Home in White Bear Lake. Visitation 10:00am to 12:30. Service begins at 12:30, interment at National Cemetery following. Please join her family as they honor her life, comfort each other and lay her to a well- deserved rest.