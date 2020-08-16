1/1
Shirley Ann (Overson) SCHROER
Age 84 of St Paul Passed away peacefully with family by her side on August 9, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Josephine (Tudisco) Overson; sister, Patricia Black (Overson); and son, Gregory. Survived by husband of 63 years, Donald; children, Lynne McCoy (Steve), Tom (Jennifer), Dan (Cindy), Jodi Green (Stan); daughter-in-law Patty Schroer (Alvarado); grand children, Megan, Ryan, Andrew, Anthony, Nicholas (Chelsea), Ellie, Maddie, Emily & Zoe. Shirley was a person of deep faith, a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, always putting her family first. She and Don loved spending the winter months in Naples, FL. Shirl will be deeply missed by all who had the honor of knowing her. She was one of a kind. A private Memorial Mass will be held, Tuesday, August 25th at Lumen Christi, 2055 Bohland Ave., St. Paul. The Mass will require masks and social distancing, with no visitation due to COVID-19. A private lunch for attendees at an outdoor location will follow the service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Memorial Gathering
outdoor location
AUG
25
Memorial Mass
Lumen Christi
