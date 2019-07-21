Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. JUDE OF THE LAKE
700 Mahtomedi Ave.
Mahtomedi, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. JUDE OF THE LAKE
700 Mahtomedi Ave.
Mahtomedi, MN
Shirley BOHNEN Obituary
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandma & Great Grandma Owner Sparkle Auto Age 82 of Stillwater. Preceded in death by daughter, Mary Ellen; grandson, Brett; and 6 siblings. Survived by loving husband of 63 years, Marvin; sons, Mark, Timothy, Greg (Lori) & Stephen; 13 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday (July 24, 2019) 11:00 AM at ST. JUDE OF THE LAKE, 700 Mahtomedi Ave., Mahtomedi. Visitation Tuesday (July 23, 2019) from 4:00 PM-8 :00 PM with Prayer Service 7:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul and visitation one hour prior to the Mass at the Church. Interment Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019
