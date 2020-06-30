Shirley Dawn Kincaid WALKER
Passed away peacefully on June 22, shortly after a recurrence of sarcoma cancer. Shirley's absence will be keenly felt by her family; daughters, Dawn Walker, Stephanie (Phil) Huss, and Cheryl (Rick) Vatsaas; grand children, Dan Walker, Phillip Huss, Alex Huss, Ingrid (Luke) Amstutz, and Kristian (Erica) Vatsaas; great-grand daughter, Sonja Claire; siblings, Carroll (Joyce) Kincaid, Doug Kincaid, and Judy (Bob) Fischer; and many other family and friends. Due to COVID restrictions, a private Celebration of Life will be live streamed from The Grove United Methodist church on Wednesday, July 1 at 4:00 p.m. The recording of the service will be available to view at a later time on their site. Interment at Woodbury Methodist Cemetery. Memorials preferred to The Grove UMC, 7465 Steepleview Road, Woodbury, MN 55125. 651-738-9615 www.wulffwoodburyfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 30, 2020.
