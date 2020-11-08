Age 88, of Eagan, MN Went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ joining her beloved husband of 67 years Harlow in heaven. She peacefully passed in her home surrounded by her loving children on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents David and Clara O'Brien; brother Eugene (Evelyn); in-laws Christian (Gena) Fjelstad; brother-in-law Wallace; sister-in-law Louise (Vince) Lundegard; and grandson Jameson. Survived by her children Jody (Lori), Steve (Beatriz), Tim (Theresa), Rick (MariPat), Melissa (Michael) Apergis and Christopher "Chip"; 20 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren who she endlessly babysat and fed. A hands-on Grandma who was always teaching life lessons, swimming in the pool, and competitively playing games with each precious one. She will be deeply missed as her memory eternally lives on through her family legacy she left behind. Beautiful blue-eyed Shirley was born on August 25, 2020 in St. Paul, MN to a wonderful family. She had a happy childhood which formed lifetime friendships. At the age of 14 years old she met her ever loving husband Harlow with whom she shared a full and joyous life together. She enjoyed playing the saxophone and especially heading the Murray High School band as a gifted and baton-twirling drum majorette. Amazingly enough she was still twirling this past summer. She was a loyal and fun friend to all who knew and loved her. Shirley attended the University of Minnesota earning a Licensed Practical Nursing degree. She went on to care for terminally ill pediatric patients. Her compassionate ways of caring touched every person she met. She was primped and ready to go daily at 6:00 a.m. Her ambitious and hard working hands never stopped as she started sewing over 300 blankets at the age of 75. Her vivacious, friendly, and generous spirit is unmatched to others. Her heart of gold and love for her family including the Native American people are unprecedented. If you were touched by Shirley you were blessed by her selfless acts of kindness. She always helped anyone in need, dropping off clothes, food and mentoring other women who also called her "Mom". She loved going to church, singing gospel songs, reading the Bible, and journaling scripture. Her goal in life was witnessing to everyone she met about knowing Jesus so they might have eternal life. She didn't just talk the talk, she walked the walk through her moral, "What Would Jesus Do", lifestyle. She was always leading by example. She truly was the salt of the earth and is a sweet high-flying angel now. Visitation 4-7PM Monday at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-228-1006. Service 11AM Tuesday, November 10 at River Valley Church, Apple Valley Campus, 14898 Energy Way, Apple Valley. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred .