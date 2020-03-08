|
|
Age 86 of St. Paul Passed away on March 4, 2020. Retired from Ramsey Medical Center (Regions). Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Martha Coe; brother, Richard (Grace) Coe. Survived by sons, Larry, Sr. (Diane) and Ray (Akemi); grandchildren, Ramon (Michelle), Janel (Chad), Larry Jr., Martha (Joel), Lacie Mae (Jason), Bethany (Kevin), Ray Jr. (Leigh), Jon and Shawn; 19 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Memorial Service Friday, March 20th, 2:00 pm with visitation starting 1:00 pm at Cremation Society of MN, 1979 Old Hudson Road, St. Paul. Reception to follow.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020