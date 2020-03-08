Home

Shirley E. (Coe) CRAWFORD

Shirley E. (Coe) CRAWFORD Obituary
Age 86 of St. Paul Passed away on March 4, 2020. Retired from Ramsey Medical Center (Regions). Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Martha Coe; brother, Richard (Grace) Coe. Survived by sons, Larry, Sr. (Diane) and Ray (Akemi); grandchildren, Ramon (Michelle), Janel (Chad), Larry Jr., Martha (Joel), Lacie Mae (Jason), Bethany (Kevin), Ray Jr. (Leigh), Jon and Shawn; 19 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Memorial Service Friday, March 20th, 2:00 pm with visitation starting 1:00 pm at Cremation Society of MN, 1979 Old Hudson Road, St. Paul. Reception to follow.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020
