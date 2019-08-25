Home

Shirley E. (Santine) STEINGAS


1932 - 2019
Shirley E. (Santine) STEINGAS Obituary
Age 87 of St. Paul Formerly of International Falls Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 18, 2019. A graduate of Falls High School, Shirley retired from Amoco. She is preceded in death by her parents Emil and Bertha Santine and her 10 siblings. She is survived by her beloved husband of 66 years, Richard; children Pam DonLevy, Richard R. Steingas Jr., Paula (Robert) Hladik and Patty (Brian) Stewart; grandchildren Paul DonLevy, Jessica (Josh) Tooley, Mallory (Jordan) Church, Erin, Sean and Harry Stewart; great grandchildren Keegan DonLevy, Tyler and Emily Tooley; sister-in-law Donna (Ken) Dean; Special pet Cindy Lou. Funeral Services 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 17, 2019 (visitation 10-11 AM) at Roselawn Chapel at Roselawn Cemetery in Roseville. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019
