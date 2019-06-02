Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN 55125
(651) 738-9615
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
4125 Woodbury Dr
Woodbury, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
4125 Woodbury Dr
Woodbury, MN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
Moose Lodge
5927 Concord Blvd E
Inver Grove Heights, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley TSCHIDA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Frances (Ruppert) TSCHIDA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Age 93, of Woodbury Passed away on June 1, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Morgan; sons, Timothy and Paul; brother, Dan Ruppert. Survived by son, Morgan (Inger); daughters, Mary (Larry) Bothwell and Peggy Tschida; grandchildren, Dawn, Jake, Katey, Mike, Meghan, Dan, Erinn, and Lauren; great-grandchildren, Blake, Abbey, Peyton, Brian, Helen, Edwin, and Thomas; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, June 5th 11 AM with visitation one hour prior at St. Ambrose Catholic Church 4125 Woodbury Dr, Woodbury. Celebration of Life Friday, June 7th 6 PM at Moose Lodge 5927 Concord Blvd E, Inver Grove Heights. Private Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Wulff Woodbury 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from June 2 to June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
Download Now