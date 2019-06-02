|
Age 93, of Woodbury Passed away on June 1, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Morgan; sons, Timothy and Paul; brother, Dan Ruppert. Survived by son, Morgan (Inger); daughters, Mary (Larry) Bothwell and Peggy Tschida; grandchildren, Dawn, Jake, Katey, Mike, Meghan, Dan, Erinn, and Lauren; great-grandchildren, Blake, Abbey, Peyton, Brian, Helen, Edwin, and Thomas; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, June 5th 11 AM with visitation one hour prior at St. Ambrose Catholic Church 4125 Woodbury Dr, Woodbury. Celebration of Life Friday, June 7th 6 PM at Moose Lodge 5927 Concord Blvd E, Inver Grove Heights. Private Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Wulff Woodbury 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from June 2 to June 3, 2019