Age 91, of Golden Valley Passed away December 15, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, Allen; parents, Julius & Sadie Skadron; sisters, Edythe Grotte and Ruthy Skadron. Survived by daughter & son-in-law, Amy & Jeff Alch; grand daughters, Samantha and Zoey Alch; sister-in-law Anita Greenstein; niece, Kaye Foster and other nieces & nephews. Funeral service 1:00 pm, WEDNESDAY, December 18, 2019, HODROFF - EPSTEIN MEMOR-IAL CHAPEL, 126 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis. Memorials preferred to Planned Parenthood, Animal Humane Society or donor's favorite charity. SHIVA at Sholom Home East, 740 Kay Ave., St. Paul, Wednesday evening at 7:00 pm. Hodroff-Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 17, 2019