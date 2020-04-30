Age 91 of Shoreview Formerly of White Bear Lake Passed away on April 28, 2020. She was born in Hollywood, MN. Vicki is preceded in death by her husband Roger G. Tatting, parents Evelyn and Gunner Vidlund, brothers Merle (Marge), Elroy (Dorothy), and sister Lois (Matt). She is survived by son Gary R. Tatting (Donna), granddaughter Rebecca, grandson Greg Stream (Michelle), and great-grandchildren, Wyatt and October, also her loving nieces and nephews. Vicki was especially proud of her 41 years as an RN nurse and later as a volunteer at Bethesda Hospital and she kept in close contact with many of her former co-workers. She and Roger enjoyed vacation cruises, road trips, gardening, and any type of family gatherings. A family graveside service will be held on May 2, 2020 and a celebration life will be held at a later date. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 30, 2020.