Shirley H. "Vicki" TATTING
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 91 of Shoreview Formerly of White Bear Lake Passed away on April 28, 2020. She was born in Hollywood, MN. Vicki is preceded in death by her husband Roger G. Tatting, parents Evelyn and Gunner Vidlund, brothers Merle (Marge), Elroy (Dorothy), and sister Lois (Matt). She is survived by son Gary R. Tatting (Donna), granddaughter Rebecca, grandson Greg Stream (Michelle), and great-grandchildren, Wyatt and October, also her loving nieces and nephews. Vicki was especially proud of her 41 years as an RN nurse and later as a volunteer at Bethesda Hospital and she kept in close contact with many of her former co-workers. She and Roger enjoyed vacation cruises, road trips, gardening, and any type of family gatherings. A family graveside service will be held on May 2, 2020 and a celebration life will be held at a later date. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved