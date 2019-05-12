Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley HICKEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley (Retka) HICKEY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley (Retka) HICKEY Obituary
Long-time Payne Ave. Salvation Army volunteer, age 80, of St. Paul's Eastside, passed away May 8, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Theresa, and siblings, Luverne, Vera and Russ. Survived by her sisters, Myrt and Peggy; brother, Allan; children, Pat, Tim, Shannon and Paul; and eight grandchildren. At the request of Shirley, her body has been donated to the University of Minnesota's Anatomy Bequest Program. A private family interment will be held. The family requests that memorials be made to the Salvation Army.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.