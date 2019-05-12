|
Long-time Payne Ave. Salvation Army volunteer, age 80, of St. Paul's Eastside, passed away May 8, 2019. Preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Theresa, and siblings, Luverne, Vera and Russ. Survived by her sisters, Myrt and Peggy; brother, Allan; children, Pat, Tim, Shannon and Paul; and eight grandchildren. At the request of Shirley, her body has been donated to the University of Minnesota's Anatomy Bequest Program. A private family interment will be held. The family requests that memorials be made to the Salvation Army.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019