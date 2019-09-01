|
|
Shirley Holmes Ford was a long time Saint Paul resident, raised in the Crocus Hill neighborhood and living most of her life there or in the Summit Hill neighborhood until moving to Lilydale. She was born in 1935 to her parents, Sybil and Walter Ford. Shirley is survived by her sister, Cynthia Humphrey Ford, Alexandria, Virginia and legions of friends and former students. Shirley attended Linwood Grade School and was very active with her classmates of 1949, the 49ers, in their regular social gatherings. She attended Central High School, Grinnell College, The Art institute of Chicago and studied Braille at the University of Minnesota where she developed a high proficiency in Braille and later became a specialized teacher for blind children. A favorite memory of Shirley's was reading to blind children. She taught in the Alexander Ramsey High School and the Roseville School system. Shirley was a very active member of Saint Clement's Episcopal Church, Saint Paul. She was as famous for her deviled eggs (which stole the show wherever she brought them) as she was for her wonderful wit and caring manner. She was a passionate opera fan and a supporter of the Metropolitan Opera. Shirley loved all animals, large and small, and her home was never free of one or more cats where her beloved cats ruled the household! Shirley had a very wide circle of friends, interacting with each of them in the unique way that fit each individual. One always felt special and cared about in Shirley's presence. Shirley Ford will be sorely missed by many.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019