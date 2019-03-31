Home

Honsa Family Funeral Home
2460 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
(651) 429-6172
Shirley J. JOHNSEN

Shirley J. JOHNSEN Obituary
Age 84 Of White Bear Lake Preceded in death by her husband, George and daughter, Kim. Survived by children, Cheryl (Tony) Martini, Todd (April), Brian (Gina); grand-children, Adam (Steph), Mike (Angie), Nic (Trish) Martini, Lauren, Aaron, Luke, Tyler and Andrew Johnsen; 5 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers; 2 sisters; many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM at REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3770 Bellaire Avenue, WBL, with a visitation 1 hour before service. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Dorothy Day and Redeemer Lutheran Church. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019
