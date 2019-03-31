|
|
Age 84 Of White Bear Lake Preceded in death by her husband, George and daughter, Kim. Survived by children, Cheryl (Tony) Martini, Todd (April), Brian (Gina); grand-children, Adam (Steph), Mike (Angie), Nic (Trish) Martini, Lauren, Aaron, Luke, Tyler and Andrew Johnsen; 5 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers; 2 sisters; many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM at REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3770 Bellaire Avenue, WBL, with a visitation 1 hour before service. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Dorothy Day and Redeemer Lutheran Church. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019