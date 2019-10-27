Home

Bradshaw Funeral Home - White Bear
4600 Greenhaven Drive
White Bear Lk, MN 55127
(651) 407-8300
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. PETER
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. PETER
1250 South Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN
Shirley J. (Wagner) TORONTO

Shirley J. (Wagner) TORONTO Obituary
Beloved Wife, Mom, G'ma and G'G'ma Age 93, of Wyoming, passed away October 22, 2019 surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by husband, Howard; parents, Edward and Violet Wagner; sisters, Dorothy and Eileen; brothers, Edward and Baby Earl; and beloved granddaughter, Angie. She will be forever missed by children, Mike (Peggy), Cheryl (James) Kalny, Margaret Vars, Ann (Kurt) Godden, Therese, and Patrick (Katherine); 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grand children; many nieces, nephews, other family, friends and neighbors. Shirley had an unshakable faith. She was active in her church and was a caregiver to everybody. Her home was always warm and welcoming to all, and especially enjoyed entertaining family during the holidays. She was a phenomenal gardener, and was the Galen Drive Ping Pong Champion. Thank you for the kindness and professional care of Fairview Palliative and Hospice Healthcare. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, November 4, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 1250 South Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Visitation one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Interment Elmhurst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the or to Pro-Life Action Ministries. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, 2019
