Age 79, of Burnsville Preceded by husband, Cliff; parents, Said and Anna; grandson, Matthew Blancett. Survived by children, Jeanne (Terry) Blancett, Theresa (Oscar) Gómez, Gregory (Lanie), Colleen (Christopher) Dunn; grand children, Brandon Blancett, Liliana, Catarina and Rosa Gómez, April (Nathan) Warren, Mila and Michael Jacobson, Brady and Austin Dunn; great-grandchildren, Serenity and Elijah Warren; siblings, Jeanette (Eugene) Peters, Tom (Roberta) George, Joanne (Joe) George, Joe (Terri) George, Jerry George, Ron (Judy) George, Ann Marie (Mark) Germain; many nieces and nephews. All services will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 W. 125th St., Savage: Visitation Wednesday from 4-7 PM, and Visitation Thursday from 10:00-10:45 AM followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials preferred to or a charity of donor's choice. McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home Shakopee 952-445-2755 www.mcnearneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 10, 2019