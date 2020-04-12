|
Of Eagan, MN October 17, 1934 - March 29, 2020 Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother surrendered peacefully after suffering Alzheimer's disease for many years. We will miss her immeasurably forever. Shirley's survivors are her husband of 58 years, Robert; son Christopher (Denise); daughter Shannon; grandchildren Ty (fiancé Blanca), Jordan and Isabelle; great grandchildren Liam and McKail; brother-in-law Arthur (Sarah); ex sisters-in-law Julie and Jeanne; nieces and nephews Mark, Karen, Julie Ann, Greg and Brent. Preceding Shirley on her eternal journey were parents James and Agnes Barrett; brother James; mother-in-law Stephanie and brother-in-law Thomas. Shirley was born in Mount Savage, Maryland, and attended high school and college in Cincinnati, Ohio. At the Hughes High School, Shirley was recognized as an outstanding student and served as president of French Club. At the University of Cincinnati, Shirley worked as an assistant librarian while completing degrees in French and Geology. After graduation, she taught French at Country Day School in Cincinnati. Her 1962 marriage to Bob began with three years in California where she continued teaching until the arrival of their son, Christopher. Shortly after, Shirley and Bob moved to Minnesota where they welcomed their daughter, Shannon, to the family. Shirley became the world's best mom to Chris and Shannon and, when time allowed, would keep her affinity for teaching active through various volunteer activities for children. Her strong faith and advocacy for the value of all life led her to join the staff of Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life where, using her self taught computer skills, she helped modernize and manage their record keeping until her retirement. We also fondly remember Shirley as an avid gardener, a voracious reader, a superb puzzle solver, the family Othello and Scrabble champ. She delighted in posting newspaper cartoons resembling her family's real-life shenanigans. She was supremely devoted to her family whose care and welfare were her first priority. We are immeasurably grateful to the Ebenezer Ridges and Apple Valley Augustana Care Centers for their excellent care of Shirley. A memorial service for Shirley will be offered when we can all gather safely.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020