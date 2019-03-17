Home

Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral & Cremation Services - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
BETHLEHEM BAPTIST CHURCH
720 13th Ave S
Minneapolis, MN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
BETHLEHEM BAPTIST CHURCH
720 13th Ave S.
Minneapolis, MN
View Map
Shirley Jean PEARSON

Shirley Jean PEARSON Obituary
Age 87 of Waverly Gardens, North Oaks, was called home to be with her Savior on March 14, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, John "Don"; parents, Eugene and Geraldine; brothers, Charles and David. Survived by children, Sara Pearson, Jon (Loan), Thomas, Karin (Michael) Meloch; grandchildren, Adrienna, Trevor, Allison, Ethan, Jeremiah, Matthew, Madeline, Gabriella; many nieces and nephews both in Pennsylvania and Minnesota. Visitation 5-8 PM, Wed, March 20th at HOLCOMB-HENRY-BOOM-PURCELL, 515 Hwy 96 W, Shoreview. Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, March 21st at 10 AM (visitation 9 – 10 AM) at BETHLEHEM BAPTIST CHURCH, 720 13th Ave S., Minneapolis. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Waverly Gardens Chaplaincy or Bethlehem Baptist Global Missions.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019
