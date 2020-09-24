1/
Shirley Jean Teed CASTILLO
1928 - 2020
Age 91 October 30, 1928 — September18, 2020 Passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Preceded in death by father and mother Harold and Esther Teed; brothers Ernie and Donald Teed; sisters Marion and Beverly; husband Paul C Castillo; son Richard; and son-in-law Wayne H Bauer. Survived by brother Gary (Fran) Teed; sisters Virginia, Elaine and Barbara; children David, Barbara, Paula, Diana, Mary Jo, Lorrie and Dolores; 19 grandchildren; 37 greatgrandchildren; and 10 great great grandchildren. Fond and loving memories. Service 2pm on Saturday, September 26, followed by dinner, 16805 Neill Path, Hastings, MN 55033. Memorials preferred to family.




Published in Pioneer Press from Sep. 24 to Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Service
02:00 PM
