Age 91 October 30, 1928 — September18, 2020 Passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Preceded in death by father and mother Harold and Esther Teed; brothers Ernie and Donald Teed; sisters Marion and Beverly; husband Paul C Castillo; son Richard; and son-in-law Wayne H Bauer. Survived by brother Gary (Fran) Teed; sisters Virginia, Elaine and Barbara; children David, Barbara, Paula, Diana, Mary Jo, Lorrie and Dolores; 19 grandchildren; 37 greatgrandchildren; and 10 great great grandchildren. Fond and loving memories. Service 2pm on Saturday, September 26, followed by dinner, 16805 Neill Path, Hastings, MN 55033. Memorials preferred to family.









