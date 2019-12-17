Home

POWERED BY

Services
St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church
60 Kent St
St. Paul, MN 55102
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church
60 N. Kent St
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley BERG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Jeddeloh BERG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Jeddeloh BERG Obituary
Age 57, of St. Paul Shirley was a natural mother - not only to her own children, but also a surrogate mother to many of her children's close friends and her community - a quality she shared with her mother Margery. She passed away in hospice care after her second battle with cancer, where her pain and suffering was significantly reduced in her final days. Much like her father George, Shirley was always strong willed and surpassed all life expectancy expectations after diagnosis, which surprised no one that knew her. Survived by children Derrick, Juliana and Charles, husband Ray, father of her children Jason, siblings Nancy, Ellen, Neil and Paul. Her absence will be felt by many - she will be dearly missed, yet remembered fondly. Son Derrick Berg is the family spokesperson. Services to be held Saturday, December 21 at 11AM at St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church, 60 N. Kent St.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -