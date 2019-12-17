|
|
Age 57, of St. Paul Shirley was a natural mother - not only to her own children, but also a surrogate mother to many of her children's close friends and her community - a quality she shared with her mother Margery. She passed away in hospice care after her second battle with cancer, where her pain and suffering was significantly reduced in her final days. Much like her father George, Shirley was always strong willed and surpassed all life expectancy expectations after diagnosis, which surprised no one that knew her. Survived by children Derrick, Juliana and Charles, husband Ray, father of her children Jason, siblings Nancy, Ellen, Neil and Paul. Her absence will be felt by many - she will be dearly missed, yet remembered fondly. Son Derrick Berg is the family spokesperson. Services to be held Saturday, December 21 at 11AM at St. John the Evangelist Episcopal Church, 60 N. Kent St.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 17, 2019