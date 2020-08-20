1/
Shirley JERRY
Age 87 of St. Paul Park Passed away August 18, 2020. She is preceded in death by husband Irving; grandsons Joshua, Allen, Tommy; granddaughter Angela; great-grandson Gavin; 3 brothers and 1 sister. Survived by loving children Sandy (Jim) Carroll, Deanna (Tom) Dillon, Irving Jr., Bruce, Timothy (Kathy), Cindy (Pat) Schille, Michelle (John) Bell; grandchildren Brian, Shawn, Stacia, Dana, Mikel, Paul, Sarah, Joel, Heather, Adam, Matthew, Mark, Daniel, Jennifer, Ashley, Andreah and Amber; 32 great-grandchildren; one great-greatgrandchild; sister Phyllis Pennington as well as many other relatives and friends. Funeral 11 am, Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 – 80th Street S., Cottage Grove. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Friday, August 21, 2020 at the funeral home as well as one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Interment will be at the St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery.





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 20, 2020.
