Shirley JERRY

Age 87 of St. Paul Park Passed away August 18, 2020. She is preceded in death by husband Irving; grandsons Joshua, Allen, Tommy; granddaughter Angela; great-grandson Gavin; 3 brothers and 1 sister. Survived by loving children Sandy (Jim) Carroll, Deanna (Tom) Dillon, Irving Jr., Bruce, Timothy (Kathy), Cindy (Pat) Schille, Michelle (John) Bell; grandchildren Brian, Shawn, Stacia, Dana, Mikel, Paul, Sarah, Joel, Heather, Adam, Matthew, Mark, Daniel, Jennifer, Ashley, Andreah and Amber; 32 great-grandchildren; one great-greatgrandchild; sister Phyllis Pennington as well as many other relatives and friends. Funeral 11 am, Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 – 80th Street S., Cottage Grove. Visitation will be 5-8 pm Friday, August 21, 2020 at the funeral home as well as one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Interment will be at the St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery.