Sunrise: September 13,1937 Sunset: April 8, 2020 Shirley Joan Sims, 82, passed on Wednesday (Passover), April 8, 2020 at 10:35pm in Woodbury Minnesota surrounded by her family. She is survived by her sister Sandy Barnes and her two sons, Rodney and Troy Barber. Her daughters Theresa Anderson, Robin Marsh (Henry), Jeri Wilson (George), Mary Rudolph (Kevin) and Jody Lewis. Step-sons Joe Lewis Jr. (Vera) and Michael Lewis. Shirley's legacy will forever live on through her children, grand children and great grandchildren. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband James Sims Jr., father and mother, Milton and Willa Mae Barber, sisters Gertrude Nay, Clara Mae Davis and brother Milton Barber Jr. May she rest in peace.




Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.
