Passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020, after a short battle with an aggressive cancer. Shirley was born on October 4, 1943 in Blue Earth, MN to Betty Jean Kerr and Carol LeRoy Nelson. Shirley is survived by husband, Darrell Springborn; son, Richard Todd (April) Goodin; grand children, Madalyn, Keegan, and Grace; twin sister, Sharlot Cookson; brother, Scott Fuller; sister-in-law, Bonnie (Tom) Strand; niece, Diane (Tom) Erickson (children: Torrie (Natasha) Erickson, Courtney (Jeremiah) Simoes); nephew, Jamie (Jill) Hansen; niece, Erika (Dan) Olmos (children: Gabriel & Annika); niece, Bridget Strand, as well as other grand-nieces & nephews. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is preferred to a charity of your choice
in memory of Shirley. Due to COVID-19 a memorial Service will be held at a later date.