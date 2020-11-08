1/1
Shirley Joan SPRINGBORN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020, after a short battle with an aggressive cancer. Shirley was born on October 4, 1943 in Blue Earth, MN to Betty Jean Kerr and Carol LeRoy Nelson. Shirley is survived by husband, Darrell Springborn; son, Richard Todd (April) Goodin; grand children, Madalyn, Keegan, and Grace; twin sister, Sharlot Cookson; brother, Scott Fuller; sister-in-law, Bonnie (Tom) Strand; niece, Diane (Tom) Erickson (children: Torrie (Natasha) Erickson, Courtney (Jeremiah) Simoes); nephew, Jamie (Jill) Hansen; niece, Erika (Dan) Olmos (children: Gabriel & Annika); niece, Bridget Strand, as well as other grand-nieces & nephews. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is preferred to a charity of your choice in memory of Shirley. Due to COVID-19 a memorial Service will be held at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 8, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved